Rawalpindi - A man shot his brother over a marriage dispute at Village Bhagwal Dargai, informed sources on Tuesday.The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan, they said.

According to sources, a brawl occurred between two brothers identified as Tariq Javed and Faisal Ikram over an issue of their children’s marriage. Tariq whipped out his pistol and opened indiscriminate firing at his brother Faisal Ikram, killing him on the spot, sources said. After committing the crime, the killer managed to escape whereas police including investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) inspected the crime scene and collected evidence. Later on, police moved the dead body to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for autopsy. “The deceased received 10 bullets that led to his instant death,” said a doctor who carried out the post-mortem. A murder case has been registered with PS Gujar Khan while further investigation is still underway.

Meanwhile, a seven year old boy, who went missing from his house, three days ago, was found dead in a pond at Gangrela Village, within the limits of PS Mandra. According to details, a child went missing mysteriously from his house and the family was unable to locate him despite the passage of three days.

They said the locals informed the police about the dead body of a child floating in thewater at the local pond. Police rushed to the scene and took the dead body into custody and shifted it to a hospital for autopsy.

The occurrence of the incident was mentioned in the daily crime register. A police officer told that the police are investigating the death of the boy from different angles. “We are investigating whether the boy was thrown in the pond after being murdered or whether he accidently fell in the pond and drowned,” he said. On the other hand, unknown car lifters pilfered the car of a lawyer from district court premises.

Advocate Junaid Altaf Raja, in his complaint lodged with PS Civil Line stated that he parked his Toyota Corolla GLI car (bearing registration number RIE-16-88) at a parking lot of district courts. “Some unknown carjackers stole my car”, the applicant added. Police registered a case against the car lifters and have begun investigation.