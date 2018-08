Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-A 35-year-old man was murdered here on Tuesday. The deceased identified as Rana Shakil of Chak 351/GB Nagra was on his way on a motorcycle on Toba-Rajana Road from his village. As he reached Gogera Branch Canal bridge, three unidentified men opened indiscriminate fire on him. As a result, he was injured and died while being shifted to hospital.