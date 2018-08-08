Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal has decided to field Maulana Asad Mahmood son of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for the elections of Deputy Speaker in the National Assembly.

The decision was made in consultation with the component parties of religious parties alliance and the name of Maulana Asad Mahmood, who won elections from NA-37 Tank and is the youngest MNA.

Currently, he was in-charge of the Jamia Qasimul Aloom Multan, the slot his grandfather Maulana Mufti Mahmood also held for a long time.

In the Multi-Party Conference (MPC), the slot of Deputy Speaker was given to MMA while for the position of Speaker PPP had already fielded Syed Khursheed Shah and being the largest party in the opposition alliance PML-N would be contesting for the slot of Leader of the House and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was fielded by the party.

Interestingly, except for the slot of Leader of the House, where PTI Chairman Imran Khan was nominated as party candidate, on rest of the two slots of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, PTI and its allies are yet to field their candidates.