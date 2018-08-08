Share:

ISLAMABAD - While the grand opposition alliance has announced to field consensus candidates in the bye-elections, MQM-P with its coalition partner in the centre (PTI) may field Dr Farooq Sattar as a joint candidate in bye-election on NA-243 seat.

Prime minister-in-waiting and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in elections 2018 had won the NA-243 (Karachi) constituency along with four other NA seats.

Imran, according to rules, is bound to vacate his four seats and bye-elections will be conducted on these seats. In NA-243, Imran Khan had won against former MQM-P candidate Ali Raza Abidi.

Sattar, former convenor of MQM-P, could not win from his seat in July polls 2018. MQM-P has also convinced its member Ali Raza Abidi, who was runner-up on the NA-243, to give a chance to senior leader Dr Farooq Sattar. The sources said that the upcoming ruling party (PTI) has so far decided not to field its own party’s member on the vacated seat from Karachi.

Interestingly, the runner-up on this seat (NA-243) MQM’s Ali Raza Abidi has also forwarded application for recounting. The MQM-P’s member, even after the consensus between two parties (MQM-P and PTI), has not withdrawn his application.

The ‘grand opposition alliance’ during the Multi Party Conference (MPC) had decided to field consensus candidates (in bye-elections) against PTI on all vacated seats.