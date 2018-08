Share:

ISLAMABAD - A two-day preliminary planning conference of multi-national naval exercise Aman-19 hosted by Pakistan Navy concluded here on Tuesday. According to spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, the conference held threadbare discussions on Aman-19 naval exercise which will be held next year. The theme of the naval exercise will be "United for Peace". Pakistan Navy has been hosting Aman exercise since 2007 with the aim to bring navies around the world at one platform for peace.