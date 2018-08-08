Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability has received details of 110 government officials from different departments who are drawing Rs1.5 or more salary per month, The Nation has learnt.

On the direction of the Supreme Court, the NAB had written a letter to all regional bureaus, directing to collect the data of officers drawing monthly salary of Rs1.5 million or more.

Well placed sources informed The Nation different government departments, including Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan State Oil, NEPRA, Foreign Office, Establishment Division and AGPR, wherein a number of officials are drawing Rs1.5 or more salary.

They said that different departments have also made a commitment for provision of details in this regard in the next few days.

They mentioned that several bureaucrats who have been posted as heads of different ‘Saaf Pani Companies’ on deputation in Punjab were drawing hefty salaries. The national anti-graft body is also investigating the Saaf Pani Companies scam.

The apex court had directed the NAB to collect the data and submit a report to court within six weeks.

NAB Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider, while writing a letter to all regional bureaus quoted the Supreme Court directives, said:

“During the course of hearing in this matter, we have also noticed that the DG PSO, whose appointment has been made on contract basis, has been drawing a salary of Rs3.7 million per month. This is in addition to other perks and privileges. We wish to find out if this appointment has been made fairly, honestly and in a transparent manner after fulfilling all legal and procedural formalities or whether this appointment was based upon nepotism, political reasons or personal friendship.

We have also been informed that other senior officers holding executive posts in the PSO are also receiving exorbitant salaries and other perks and privileges. This appears to be indiscriminate misuse and unnecessary waste of public money. Therefore, we direct the National Accountability Bureau to make inquiry into all appointments of officers who are drawing monthly salaries of Rs1.5 million or more. A comprehensive report in this regard shall be submitted within a period of six weeks.”

It further said: “In pursuance, thereof the NAB authorities have been directed by the august court to inquire into all appointments of officers who are drawing monthly salaries of Rs1.5 million or more and thereafter submit a comprehensive report to the court within six weeks.”

The letter further said: “May I, therefore, request you to please ensure that the relevant authorities, including the AGPR etc be approached forthwith to obtain details in this regard and thereafter please communicate the names of the concerned officers and the amount of salaries they are drawing to the DG (operations).”

It also said: “Please accord top priority to this matter and kindly supply the requisite date to the DG operations NAB immediately.”

Meanwhile, NAB has started an inquiry against the management of National House Building and Road Development Corporation and others in a case of cheating public at large.

According to details, dozens of complaints from multiple cities, including Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Peshawar, Faisalabad, and Azad Kashmir were received against accused Mian Waseem Ahmed.

The complainants claimed that they have purchased plots in housing schemes in the National Gardens, Defence Valley, National Town, Sir Syed town, New Islamabad City, Defence Avenue, advertised by a famous TV star Lucky Ali, whose real name is Mian Waseem Ahmed. However, despite the lapse of 24 years, they have not received possession of plots.

During complaint verification, it was revealed that accused Mian Waseem Ahmed is cheating public at large by advertising through multiple housing schemes. As the schemes were advertised nationwide, there are potentially hundreds of affectees of subject housing schemes. The accused received initial investment from complainants and later transfers plot to another scheme after every 7-10 years. No development work is carried out in all the above housing schemes.