KARACHI - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said Tuesday that former premier Nawaz Sharif would not be given NRO and his future would be decided under the law and constitution.

Addressing a press conference here at local hotel, Rasheed said that no one should even think of NRO as the accountability has just began and the cases against the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and Shahid Khakan Abbasi are yet to be unfold. “No one should be worried if accountability is being done under the law and constitution. Hussain Nawaz, Hasan Nawaz and Ishaq Dar would be brought back through Interpol and tried in the corruption references. We would repatriate all these thieves and looters,” he added.

Expressing gratitude for Karachiites, the AML chief said that the silent voters of the city had laid the stone for ‘Naya Pakistan,’ adding that if Imran Khan delivers 25 percent that would be the big achievement.

“Imran’s all opponents have united against him even before his oath taking. They (grand opposition) should approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for redress of their grievances,” he added.

Commenting on the grand opposition’s charges of rigging, Rasheed asked them to identify a single constituency which was rigged, adding that the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had waited for four years when he demanded scrutiny of just four constituencies in the last elections.

Taking a jab at Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the AML supremo said that Imran had been struggling against corruption and status quo for last 22 years whereas Fazlur Rehman was enjoying share in different governments for as many years.

“In new Pakistan, there would be zero tolerance policy against the corruption. The majority of people had voted for us as we have clear stance against the corruption and we would eradicate the roots of this menace,” he added.

He said that blue-eyed persons were recruited in the bureaucracy during last 40 years, adding that Imran would implement merit system in the country.