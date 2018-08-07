Share:

SYDNEY-American pop star Pink has been forced to cancel several Sydney shows on her Australia tour after being hospitalised with a virus and dehydration.

The singer of ‘Just Give Me a Reason’ and ‘Get the Party Started’ cancelled a performance on Friday due to illness but battled through a Saturday show before her trip to the emergency room the next day. “Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital (Monday) and diagnosed with a gastric virus,” her promoter Live Nation said.

“Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery.” The statement gave no indication of when the singer would return to the stage. Monday and Tuesday concerts were “postponed” but tickets for the next concert slated for Thursday are still on sale, according to the Live Nation website. While some fans were disappointed, most sent their well-wishes.

“Get well soon Miss Pink! I have tickets for Sunday’s concert and want you to know we’ll totally understand if it’s postponed - you’ve got to look after yourself!” one fan said to Pink’s tour Facebook page.

The pop sensation took to social media on Friday to defend that night’s cancellation after she was snapped by photographers relaxing on an Australian beach with her family. “I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life,” she said in an Instagram post. Pink said her children had also both been ill, and that “parasite paparazzi” had failed to capture her multiple visits to the doctor.

“You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life,” she said, defending the Friday postponement while she was at the beach. It prompted fellow star Justin Timberlake to come to her defence.

“I’m here to tell you that you won’t find a harder working, more authentically talented, and more thankful for her place on that stage and her fans than that woman,” he said on Instagram.