ISLAMABAD - The IESCO Tuesday issued its power suspension programme for Wednesday due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.The power supply would remain suspended from 09:00 am to 12:00pm, Shakardara, People Colony, Aminabad, Fawara Chowk, Katas,Bashara, Chowa Saydan Shah feeders, 10:00am to 01:00pm, Coral Feeder, 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Maqsood Shaheed, Chab, Injra, Dhamial-1, Girja Road, Talaian Feeders, 10:00am to 04:00pm, DESTO and surrounding areas.