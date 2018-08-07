Share:

Kamakura:- A dead blue whale calf has been found washed ashore in Japan - the first time that the rare species has been seen in the country, experts say. The carcass was discovered on Sunday at a beach in Kamakura, a city 70km (43 miles) south of Tokyo, on Japan’s southern coast. Blue whales are the largest of all animals. They can grow to 30m (98ft) in length and weigh up to 170 tons. The cause of the whale calf’s death is not yet known. Its remains are to be studied by experts and tents have been put up on the Kamakura beach to allow a dissection to take place.