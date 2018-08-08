Share:

Egypt's record-breaking keeper retires

CAIRO - Veteran Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary has retired from international duty aged 45, after breaking the record for oldest player to appear at a World Cup in Russia. "After reflecting at length and asking God, I have decided to retire from international football," El Hadary wrote on Facebook. El Hadary, nicknamed "High Dam", won 159 caps for his country during a 22-year international career that saw him win the Africa Cup of Nations four times. At the age of 45 years and 161 days, El Hadary smashed Colombian stopper Faryd Mondragon's record for oldest player at a World Cup when he took to the field against Saudi Arabia in Volgograd this summer. He wrote that he was "very proud" to have finally "realised the most important, biggest, dearest dream of playing at the World Cup".–AFP

Tokyo chief pushes for daylight saving time

TOKYO - The chief organiser of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics appealed Tuesday for Japan to introduce daylight saving time to reduce the effect of the extreme summer heat on athletes. "I want them to use the Olympics as a way to give a maximum push for the project," said former prime minister Yoshiro Mori after meeting current premier Shinzo Abe. Japan is currently sweating through a deadly heatwave that has seen the mercury top 40 degrees in some parts of the country and sparked fears over well-being of participants at 2020 games. Abe responded by urging members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party to consider the plan. Japan adopted daylight saving time in 1948 under US occupation after defeat in World War II but scrapped it four years later amid concerns it was encouraging longer work hours.–AFP

Former champ Parker in school visit row

WELLINGTON - Former heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker's latest fight has him embroiled in a row involving sexism and racism with a New Zealand school. A high school in the North Island city of Whanganui had marketed an upcoming visit by Parker as a "closed motivational session" for boys of indigenous Maori or Pacific island descent and their fathers. But the boxer said that if the session was not made all inclusive, he would not be there. The school claimed it was Parker camp that requested a restricted audience with board member Piri Cribb saying it was an opportunity to work with a section of students who were less engaged. But Parker insisted he wanted all pupils to have the chance to hear him and was disappointed in how the event had been planned.–AFP

Courtois on verge of Real Madrid move

MADRID - Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is closing in on a move to Real Madrid in a deal worth around 35 million euros, Spanish media reported Tuesday. "Courtois, decision imminent", Madrid sports daily Marca ran as its headline, claiming that the record 13-time European champions are "confident of his signing". "The Courtois soap opera is coming to its end. The target, who yesterday did not attend Chelsea training despite being at the end of his holidays, speeds up the process to sign for Real Madrid, an announcement that could become official in the coming hours," Marca wrote. Real will pay 35 million euros to bring the Belgium international, voted the best goalkeeper at the World Cup, to the Bernabeu. There is also speculation that Chelsea could try to sign Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak.–AFP

Elite Club win football match

ISLAMABAD - Elite Club beat Karwan Club 4-2 on penalty kicks in the Islamabad Jashan-i-Azadi Football Tournament 2018 match played Tuesday. General Secretary Islamabad Olympics Association M Ramzan Kasuri was the chief guest on the occasion while Vice President Islamabad Football Association M Zaman, Secretary Sharafat Bukhari, Secretary Ghauri Club Masood Raja, Secretary Haidry Club Shafqat Raza and a respectable size of spectators were also present on the occasion. Both teams started first half on a brisk pace and continued to launch barrage of attacks at each other’s goal but poor finishing and some brilliant defending denied both teams’ from scoring in the regulation time and the outcome of the match was decided on penalties resulting in the 4-2 victory for the Elite Club.–Staff Reporter