SAMBRIAL:-A girl was kidnapped by a woman and her two male accomplices here on the other day. According to the FIR lodged by the Sambrial Police, the accused woman, identified as Mehnaz Akbar with the connivance of Sarfraz Ahmed and Noor Rukiaya kidnapped the teenage daughter of Iftikhar, on of Ghullam Nabi, resident of Malkhanwala-Sambrial with intention to molest her. The police have started further investigation.