MULTAN-Vice Chancellor, (VC) Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Prof Tahir Ameen has said that the varsity had made admission process online for the first time in the BZU's history which has saved the money the applicants used to spent on prospectus.

Talking to the media here on Tuesday, he said that the BZU has received over 2,500 applications for admission in just three days which reflects trust of the students and their parents in the institution.

He said that he took various steps to resolve issues like Lahore Sub Campus and distance learning programme which brought defame to the institution.

He said that he made efforts with the help of his team to introduce BZU at international level and today the research done by the scholars of the varsity is recognised across the world.

He claimed that the NRPU approved 26 projects of BZU in 2018 due to his efforts and the varsity achieved 805th place in international ranking.

He told the media that the BZU stands fourth among top 10 universities in the HEC's ranking. He said that all the decisions are being made by competent bodies like selection board and syndicate in a transparent manner while the meetings of senate, academic council, boards of advance studies and syndicate are held on regularly basis.

He rejected all rumours regarding his second marriage and said that he had one wife, two daughters and one son and none of them is living in Canada. He said that he has no pressure from any quarter and was admitted to the hospital due a medical emergency.

WASA MD DIRECTED TO

ADDRESS PUBLIC COMPLAINTS

Commissioner Multan Division Nadem Irshad Kiyani on Tuesday issued directives to the Wasa MD to restore complaints cell of the authority and send field officers to different areas for addressing public complaints on daily basis.

Taking notice of citizens' complaints regarding poor quality of water produced by the water filtration plants run by the Wasa, the Commissioner carried out a surprise visit to the agency's disposal centre and different water filtration plants across the city on Tuesday.

He warned that he would carry out surprise visits across the division and the officials concerned would be punished in case of any complaint.

The commissioner directed the wasa MD to immediately resolve all problems relating to sewerage and drinking water forthwith, seeking a detailed report in this regard.

He warned that he would take a stern action against the Wasa officials if they fail to address public's problems.

The Commissioner also talked to the citizens and inquired about the quality of water who burst out against Wasa. They complained about poor quality of drinking water as well as sewerage issues.