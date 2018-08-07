Share:

Why the poverty? Why has it persisted? How do you think we can best go forward to ensure that it doesn’t well? These are the questions which always surface in our minds. Let’s answer these questions.

It is obvious that no single sector has ensured the reduction of poverty. Whereas you need government, you need a private sector and you need the citizen and each of these sectors have their specific role. However, the role may play better when there is a collaborative partnership between these sectors. I would come out on the side of governments, they must have to guarantee the right system of governance and they must be held responsible. Besides above all, there must be an interest in economic policies, especially social inclusive policies that share the benefits of economic growth to a large number of just citizens. That’s the way you begin to reduce poverty.

As the truth, we are really fast and for most, we need the redistribution of political power. As long as we don’t have a redistribution of political power that incorporates the people at the bottom of the pyramid. We will never overcome poverty because the ones at the top of the pyramid want to keep it that way. So the likelihood is the distribution of politicians’ powers mire equalization of political power in our society and on a global scale as well.

We are in the land where apartheid was created and apartheid was put behind. And we are now in a moment of human history where there is an ecological apartheid being created. Where more and more recourses that generated livelihood and loves are being concentrated in a few hands. So the first thing we need to remove poverty is the more equitable distribution of resources. Where there’d be land or water or seed or biodiversity or in the climate issue our equal share to atmospheric commons. Second, I do think we need to put bad measures behind us, growth is a very ill-conceived measure, it worked fine for the period of war to mobilize resources for the war, it is defined on the basis of if you don’t, if you produce what you consume you are not producing which means. We need to take real production into account and that’s what so many countries are moving beyond the growth measure too well being. And let’s not forget that wealth never meant money it meant well being. That’s where we need to move and it will come from justice. How can we make sure that poverty is consigned to history?

I think we should be far more practical about it. We should actually learn from what has worked. Because, not all the countries have remained in the same situation since, last 30-40 years. So the idea we can learn nothing from the way the world is developed is absurd. Whereas, developments in Africa, in Latin America, in Asia, we can learn from them, learn what works and what doesn’t realize. That at the heart of this always will be politicians making decisions about those choices better taken and why are more likely to lead to the outcomes. I want, if they’re taken within the system that is democratic and accountable, those are open that are honest and where there is a focus on policymaking that is practical and evidence-based less about ideology. Which I think is very most important in 21st-century things are far more about what actually works and how can we make that work. Do the best for our people and you know one thing the best and how can we make that worked and do the best for our people?

FAARAN SHAHID,

Islamabad, August 7.