KARACHI - The Karachi University has a precious collection of historical document, we are working to preserve them and to modernise them. These documents will be presented for an exhibition for students of different varsities and college so that they could know the sacrificed made by their forefathers for our motherland.

These views were expressed the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid M Iraqi while addressing at the inaugural ceremony of two days Freedom Movement Documents Exhibition organised by Students’ Advisor Office in collaboration with Dr Mahmood Hussain Library, University of Karachi.

“Young generation must have this realisation that today they can spread their message in seconds on social media but then when these facilities were not available, how our forefathers and leaders spread the message of freedom, gathering the Muslims on one platform and achieve the dream of a separate homeland.”

Dr Khalid Iraqi also visited the Quaid-e-Azam Collection Section of the library and emphasized for the preservation of the documents and things used by Quad-e-Azam and to promote it among the students.