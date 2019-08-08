Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Excise Department’s team led by Excise Inspector Sheraz Gul Thebo arrested an accused Muzafar from Liaquatabad C and recovered three kilogram heroin from his possession.

A case has been lodged against the accused and investigation is under way, said a statement on Wednesday.

The statement said that Mukesh Chawla asked the officers to take all possible efforts against drug peddlers.

especially those who are found involved in selling drugs near educational institutions.

He said that these elements must be taken to task to save our young generation from using drugs.