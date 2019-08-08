Share:

NOWSHERA - At least nine persons including four personnel of police were injured when bomb disposal squad was defusing an explosive device in Hasan Garhi area in Aza Khel Payan Wednesday.

Rescue and police sources said that unidentified person had planted explosives in a cylinder near a religious seminary and exploded with big bang when bomb disposal squad was trying to defuse the device.

Heavy contingent of police and bomb disposal squad rushed the site and cordoned off the area.

The blast resulted in injuring nine persons who were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar. According Hospital Director Khalid Maswood Khan, most of the injured were stable in condition and they were being provided emergency medical treatment.

DPO Nowshera Captain (Retd) Mansoor Aman confirmed the incident and said that the injured were provided emergency medical treatment.

SSP Operation Peshawar Zahor Babar Afridi visited Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar and inquired about the health of injured personnel. On this occasion, the hospital chief executive and SP City Attiq Shah were

also present.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police were proud over their valiant soldiers of the bomb disposal squad who were endangering themselves while foiling sabotage bids of terrorists.

Capital City Police chief Kareem Khan also visited Lady Reading Hospital where he asked about the health of the injured personnel. He said that police have thwarted a major sabotage act of terrorism and have put themselves in danger. He lauded the BDU police for their services and directed provision of all facilities to the victims.