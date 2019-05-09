Share:

An earthquake with an intensity of 5.9 on the Richter Scale jolted Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Thursday morning.

According to details, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, Jhang, Mianwali, Kasur, Chiniot, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Abbottabad, Malakand, North Waziristan on other cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any area of the country due to the earthquake.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake which struck on Thursday morning was located in the Hindu Kush range in Afghanistan at the depth of 226 kilometres.