KARACHI - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has successfully completed its International Air Transport Association IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) 2019 for the 8th consecutive time. A spokesman of the PIA said on Wednesday that the PIA is the first and only airline in Pakistan to have IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) registration, which is an internationally recognized safety standard. The safety requirements of IOSA are derived from International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

He said that IOSA is a comprehensive operational safety audit conducted by IATA accredited audit organization every 24 months. PIACL has been successfully maintaining its registration as an “IOSA Operator”. While addressing the employees in a certificate awarding ceremony at PIA Head Office, CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that safety is and has always been PIA’s foremost priority.

This IOSA registration shows the airlines commitment in maintaining safety standards, he added. He said that all efforts are being made to provide better services to the passengers, expanding the airline’s network and to increase revenues aimed at achieving profitability for the airline.

“With the dedication and hard work of all employees, there is no doubt that PIA will be amongst the top airlines of the world”, Arshad said. The ceremony was attended by PIA Chief Operating Officer Aijaz Mazhar, Chief Technical Officer, Amir Ali, Chief Supply Chain Management Amanullah Qureshi, Chief Project Officer Younus Khan, CFO Khalilullah Shaikh, Chief External Auditor Capt. Adnan Haris, Chief Pilot Safety &QA Capt. Amir Aftab, Chief Coordinator IOSA Audit Ms. Seema Zaman and other officials of the airline.