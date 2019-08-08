Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the international community, including the European Union, to take notice of the serious situation about Kashmir.

In a telephonic conversation with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini on Thursday, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India’s unilateral action to change the constitutional status of occupied Kashmir is violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

He said an attempt has been made to change the demography of occupied Kashmir through revocation of Articles 35-A and 370.

The Foreign Minister said India is neither abiding by international treaties nor is it ready to respect bilateral agreements.

He said India should be pressed to respect international laws, and Kashmir issue should be resolved under UN Security Council resolutions and as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said peace and stability in South Asia has been threatened by this irresponsible Indian act.

He said Pakistan is taking the matter to the United Nations. He said Pakistan will continue diplomatic, political and moral support to the Kashmiris.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the international community should take notice of killings of Kashmiris and the gross human rights violations being committed in occupied Kashmir.

The Minister said the international community should play an effective role for immediate stoppage of the worst human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Federica Mogherini said the European Union has been keeping an eye on the situation in South Asia.

She said we believe that dialogue should be held for settlement of the bilateral issues.

Both the leaders agreed to jointly work and maintain bilateral contacts for peace and stability in the region.