Share:

ISLAMABAD - Afghanistan Physical Disability cricket team scored second consecutive win by beating Pakistan by 26 runs in the Physical Disability T20 World Series 2019 match.

Muhammad Ullah Amadzai’s 60, Jameel Shah’s 47 and Shereen’s 4-wicket haul were the highlights of the day. Afghanistan scored 142-5 in rain-hit 16 overs match while Pakistan, in reply, could score 116 in 16 overs. It was Pakistan’s second consecutive defeat, which exposed tall claims made by the PDCA regarding over-the-moon coaching and training. Resignations of Rashid Latif and others are clearly indicating that all is not well in the PDCA. The few individuals are dictating terms and they must be shown the door.