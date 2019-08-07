Share:

ISLAMABAD-Afsaneh has established itself as a fashion brand with its timeless and traditional appeal, reaching out to a market that celebrates its heritage. Afsaneh has opened two brand new stores in Islamabad, at Giga Mall and Centaurus Mall, a statement said.

Afsaneh is one of the biggest textile retail chains in Pakistan which sells unstitched as well as ready-to-wear clothing for men and women with exclusive fashion and accessory items. After successful launch in Lahore and Multan, Afsaneh has opened its doors in twin cities i.e. Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Afsaneh has redefined the industry with acute attention to quality, design, and affordability. At Afsaneh, customers are the top priority, and to assist its customer base, the company launched two brand new stores in twin cities .

The event was well-attended by leading bloggers, influencers, models, and media personnel with great zest and zeal. Assorted mouth watering delicacies ranging from sweet to savoury were served.

Dressed up in luxurious outfits from Afsaneh’s latest Collection featuring exquisite prints that radiate pure elegance, guests had an amazing time.

Hussain Fazal, CEO of Afanseh, talked about stores opening in Giga and Centaurus malls, “Our objective is to have nationwide stores for Afsaneh. We are extremely pleased with how Afsaneh’s expansion is shaping up. I want to build a brand that can offer superior design, quality and value to the consumer.” Furthermore, Samia Zubair, creative head of Afsaneh Pakistan said, “At Afsaneh we are always mindful of trend vs. practicality and therefore design clothes in such a way as to give compound stitching options to make sure that the quality and the designs are not compromised in any way whatsoever.”

Representing sub-continental craft and culture, Afsaneh is a home-grown retail brand that celebrates culture and heritage with its traditional and timeless designs to cater to the local Pakistani market and beyond.