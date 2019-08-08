Share:

PESHAWAR - Awami National Party on Wednesday submitted a calling attention notice in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly expressing concern over not giving employment to at least 200 children of policemen martyred in war-on-terror.The calling attention notice was submitted by the ANP’s female lawmaker Shagufta Malik saying that it is a matter of concern that the provincial government has so far been unable to provide jobs to 200 children of the police cops who lost their lives for the sake of the country.The entire world acknowledges the sacrifices rendered by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, the calling attention notice said adding that despite that the provincial government has so far deprived police’s children of employment which the government has already promised with them.It is regrettable that despite lapse of years, the martyred cops’ children have not been facilitated yet. It said that it was the prime responsibility of the government to fulfil its own promise forthwith. Through the same calling attention notice, Malik asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to issue order to provide jobs to 200 children of martyred policemen in the police department immediately.MINISTER FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF COMMUNITY PROJECTSChairing the progress review meeting of the Community Driven Local Development (CDLD) Programme, Minister for Local Government Shahram Tarakai laid emphasis on the implementation of community projects with timely availability of adequate funds and provision of quality technical support. “We need to look beyond the traditional street pavement and drainage construction projects. We must remodel local development that fosters income generation, livelihood development and youth empowerment,” he said.During the progress review meeting of local government development programmes, also attended by the officials of USAID funded Municipal Services Programme and World Bank administered Southern Area Development Project, it was learnt that for the financial year 2019-20, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated Rs3.4 billion for the CDLD programme.