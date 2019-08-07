Share:

Rawalpindi-At least 6 people were killed and two went missing in the incidents of wall collapse and flash floods during heavy rains in different parts of the district on Wednesday.

“Four family members, including mother and son died while one son went missing after a wall of their house collapsed during heavy rain in Morgah’s Jabbar Colony amid torrential rains,” said a senior officer of Rescue 1122.

Similarly, a man was killed in Dhoke Chaudhrian due to heavy rain, he said.

Efforts by the emergency service staffers were still underway to trace the 11-year-old Abdul Wahab who had been missing since morning when the house in which his father along with his two wives and 8 kids lived submerged in rain water after a wall of the house collapsed, he said.

Two children were swept away in overflowing nullah Sareen at Panjgiran, Union Council Qazian. However, the locals managed to rescue a child Ateeque whereas the second child Ali was still missing, sources added. They said that police and Rescue 1122 personnel reached at the spot and carried out search operation but could not find body of the child. He said that the bodies were found from Adiala and shifted to hospitals for autopsy.

Those who died were identified as Nabeela Bibi, Anayat Shah, Mae Musarat and Zaheer while name of a deceased could not be identified by police or doctors. It is also believed that the missing child Ali Kazim has died but his dead body could not be recovered so far by the rescuers.

Police Station Morgah SHO Malik Zaheer told media that the chances of finding the missing boy alive were grim as efforts by the rescuers and police were underway to find his body.

Police and eye witnesses said that the rain water entered Pir Riaz Shah’s house after the wall collapsed as a vacant plot located adjacent to his house had turned into a pond due to heavy rain.

Meanwhile, torrential rain that hit the city also caused flooding in several low-lying areas including areas surrounding Nullah Leh, paralysing normal life. Many roads including flyovers of Committee Chowk, Pirwadhai, Faizabad Interchange and GT Road were submerged. Similarly, rain water inundated areas of Shamasabad, Dhoke kala Khan, Awan Colony, Javed Colony, Sadiqabad and many other areas.

However, the rain dropped mercury level considerably and people took sigh of relief. WAPDA suspended power supply in various areas of the city, doubling miseries of the people.

The district government issued rain emergency and put all civic bodies including WASA and Municipal Corporation to cope with any kind of mishap, said Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Ali Randhawa.

Rail service and domestic and international flights scheduled at New Islamabad International Airport were also affected.

According to Met Department officials, Saidpur received 52mm rain, Shamasabad 71mm, Golra 49mm And Bokra 53. The Basin Mean was 60.94.

The water level was recorded 11 feet at Kattarian and 12.5 feet at Gawalmandi.

According to details, torrential rain hit the city on Tuesday night causing huge troubles for the residents of low-lying areas. The sewerage system and the seasonal nullahs got chocked and rain water entered the houses and shops located at Awan Colony, Shamasabad, Sadiqabad, Shakrial, Dhoke Kala Khan, Bilal Colony, Nadim Colony, Tench Bhatta, Kashmir Colony, Morgah, DHA-1, Bahria Town, Soan Road, Faizabad Interchange, Katcheri, and many other areas. In Soan Bus Terminal, several people were stuck due to land sliding who were later rescued by the civic bodies and Rescue 1122.

Several commuters got stuck in rain water on Murree Road, Peshawar Road and on GT Road.

The residents remained busy in pumping out rain water from their houses with help of tubs and drums in a bid to save their households.

Similarly, the roads at Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk and Pirwadhai Underpasses, Muslim Town and Ashraf Town were also flooded with heavy rain triggering traffic jam.

WASA Managing Director Tanvir and CEO Municipal Administration Corporation Khawaja Imran Safdar also paid a visit to several places in the city and witnessed the work progress of WASA and other civic bodies. He also visited Flood Control Room and WASA monitoring.

He advised the residents to not allow their children to come out from houses in low-lying areas. He said water could not enter houses in Javed Colony and Nadim Colony due to timely dredging of civic bodies.

He said that action would be taken against those found involved in dumping garbage in nullahs. He said that all the civic bodies and the district admonition had been put on red alert following the rising level of water in Nullah Leh.

A spokesman to WASA Umer also said that the staffers of civic bodies along with heavy machinery and suckers were out on a mission to clean the roads from flood. He said that WASA staffers also helped commuters that stuck in rain water.

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Abdul Rehman said that the rescuers carried out several rescue operations across the city fishing out dead bodies and saving people trapped in water.

He confirmed five people were killed in Morgah and Dhoke Chaudhrian while one child went missing during heavy rain.