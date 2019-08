Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Keeping up with its promise to deliver the best online travel booking experience, this Eid ul Azha, Sastaticket.pk is unveiling Pakistan’s biggest travel sales festival running till 11th August 2019. This year, Eid holidays will bring with them a long weekend, including Pakistan’s Independence Day on 14th August, a chance to spend quality time with the loved ones and of course BBQs!