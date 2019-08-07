Share:

LOS ANGELES-Camila Cabello was a ‘’little bit terrified’’ about playing Cinderella.

The 22-year-old singer ‘’couldn’t say no’’ when she was offered the title role in James Corden’s upcoming musical version of the traditional tale because it was a ‘’dream’’ for her, though she had some misgivings about signing up. Speaking to Variety, she said: ‘’It was one of those things that felt like God handcrafted it for me and was, like, ‘Here you go.’ I just couldn’t say no. It’s honestly a dream for me. And also a little bit terrifying.’’

The ‘Señorita’ hitmaker went on to explain that although she originally found her acting lessons ‘’scary’’ she was put in ease when her acting coach taught her the value of ‘’listening’’ while trying to portray a character.

She said: ‘’For my first acting classes, I was, like, ‘What the f**k am I doing here? This is so scary.’

‘’But my acting coach, Anthony Meindl, taught me it’s all about the act of surrender and ‘the art of listening’ as opposed to being in your head. That’s the only technique he has for acting, as simple as it is.’’ The ‘Havana’ singer added that the biggest obstacle she was forced to overcome was ‘’overanalyzing and over thinking’

She said: ‘’Literally just listen and let your body react; let it do the work for you. ... Feelings are so layered. I’m angry; I’m disappointed; I’m scared; so there’s no way that you can really act that.