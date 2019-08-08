Share:

Lahore : The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) held an event titled ‘Children Drawing Activity’ on Wednesday at Alhamra Art Museum. Noted cartoonist Jawed Iqbal graced the occasion as chief guest. He praised the Alhamra management, saying: “Children and their parents have appreciated capacity building activities for children being organised by Alhamra. He added the Lahore Arts Council has always arranged healthy activities for children.

“We are truly happy to know that Lahore Arts Council is taking steps to train youth in different genre of arts,” he added. Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan highlighted the importance of holding such activities. He also spoke of the council’s endeavours to promote art and culture with the audience and renewed the resolve to continue with such activities. Last month, a 13-day children’s drawing workshop concluded at Alhamra Cultural Complex. A total of 53 children were taught the basic techniques of drawing under the supervision of experts. More than 150 children benefited from art related summer workshops including children’s painting workshops, and theatre and drawing workshops.