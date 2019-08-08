Share:

LAHORE - Deaf Cricket One-Day World Cup will be played next year in United Arab Emirates (UAE) in October/November, with eight countries participating in the mega event. This was stated by Pakistan’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC), Zahir uddin Babar, after his return from UAE after attending DICC annual general council meeting. “It was a very productive meeting, which fixed the dates and selected the venues of the World Cup to be held in Sharjah. Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Pakistan, Nepal, South Africa and Sri Lanka will be featuring in the elite cricket event,” he said. Zahir said the meeting was attended by representatives of all the featuring teams and UAE Cricket Board to discuss in the length the matters pertaining to the further uplift of the deaf cricket around the globe. “We have already applied for affiliation with the ICC and requested them to amend their affiliation criteria granting us provincial affiliation at the moment and bring down the number of affiliated members countries from 10 to six,” he said.

“As compared to normal cricket, we have lesser number of hearing impaired cricketers involved in the game across the world and that is why, we have asked the ICC to give us three to four years time to fulfill the condition of having 10 full members countries affiliated with DICC,” said DICC official.

Zahir said England’s Stefan Pichowski, who is DICC Chairman, presided over the meeting which reviewed the overall performance of the affiliated countries for the further uplift of the game in their respective countries. “The meeting has decided that all the member countries will send their six months performance report to the DICC to speed up efforts for the development of the game,” he said.