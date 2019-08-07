DEMOCRACY IN INDIA

- 9:53 PM | August 08, 2019 Pakistan will retaliate with full force if India waged a war: PM
- 9:27 PM | August 08, 2019 PPP will continue to support Kashmiri brethren
- 8:57 PM | August 08, 2019 Incompetent govt arrests every talented person: Shahbaz Sharif
- 8:32 PM | August 08, 2019 Govt to return $10bn foreign debt during current fiscal year: Hammad Azhar
- 7:49 PM | August 08, 2019 Politicians react to Maryam Nawaz's arrest
- 7:11 PM | August 08, 2019 PM Imran chairs first meeting of NDC
- 7:04 PM | August 08, 2019 Pakistan not complete without Kashmir: CM Buzdar
- 5:28 PM | August 08, 2019 Zardari’s physical remand extended for more eight days
- 4:54 PM | August 08, 2019 Qureshi urges world to take notice of serious situation about Kashmir
- 3:59 PM | August 08, 2019 Kashmir, the final solution
- 3:27 PM | August 08, 2019 PCB not renewing Head Coach’s contract
- 3:03 PM | August 08, 2019 US aircraft carrier arrives in Philippines amid spiraling tension with China
- 2:49 PM | August 08, 2019 Pakistan suspends Samjhota Express train service with India
- 2:33 PM | August 08, 2019 FO dismisses reports pertaining to Hafiz Saeed's release
- 2:21 PM | August 08, 2019 India uses cluster bombs on civilians near ceasefire line
- 1:57 PM | August 08, 2019 Pakistan rejects Indian stance on Kashmir
- 1:54 PM | August 08, 2019 No Indian movie to be screened in Pakistani cinema: Dr. Firdous
- 1:48 PM | August 08, 2019 Maryam Nawaz arrested by NAB in corruption cases
- 1:34 PM | August 08, 2019 India urges Pakistan to reconsider decision to downgrade diplomatic ties
- 1:19 PM | August 08, 2019 AC approves 11-day physical remand of Miftah Ismail in LNG case