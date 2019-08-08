Share:

This column is not designed to report that who said what during proceedings of a specific parliamentary sitting.

In this age of live TV coverage and hyperactive social media, which most political parties also use to promote their stories, the so-called reporting-from-the-spot is fast losing its worth anyway.

The main objective of these “notes...” is to spot, highlight and then attempt analyzing trends dominating parliamentary debates. Also important is to underline “the message,” if any, that you gather from a particular sitting of a house of parliament.

After briefly defining my assignment, allow me to candidly confess that I feel extremely disappointed and frustrated after watching the two-day proceedings of the joint parliamentary sitting.

“The task,” set for the said sitting, was to evolve consensus. Disregarding party affiliations, “our representatives” were expected to guide the Imran government about how to deal with an ominous development: the scrapping of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution by Modi government.

By scrapping the said Article, Modi has indeed demolished the status quo, prevailing on both sides of the Line of Control in Kashmir since 1948.

The issue is not confined to defining the “sovereign territories” of India and Pakistan only. Even China has also expressed annoyance with redefining of Laddakh as the “Union Territory” of India by the Modi government.

In the immediate context, far more alarming is the human side of the story, involving the fate of millions.

Even after 70 years of the brute and relentless repression and suppression, Indian Occupied Kashmir remains a Muslim-majority area.

Besides scrapping Article 370, Modi government had also deleted another law that banned the purchase of land and properties by people who were not the born residents of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The vicious scrapping of this particular law clearly indicates that the fanatic followers of Hindutava, comprising the real “base” of the BJP of Narendra Modi, were now set to launch a massive land-grabbing offensive in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Emulating the bigot Zionists, they surely seem obsessed to ruthlessly alter the demographic realities there.

During the two days of the joint parliamentary sitting, an overwhelming majority of “our representatives” merely kept “educating” us about the abovementioned realities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan personally set the tone for such lecturing on history through the speech he had delivered to initiate discussion on Kashmir Tuesday.

After an exhaustive recall of the pre-1947 decades, he stressed the validity of two-nation theory that motivated Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to assiduously struggle for the creation of Pakistan.

With a large heart, he almost confessed that his initial assessment about the person and politics of Narendra Modi proved wrong in the end. The Indian Prime Minister is surely a bigot, obsessively chasing the dream of turning India into a country for Hindus only.

He did not furnish any answer to the question about how to check Modi. From heart of his hearts, he sounded as if wishfully expecting the so-called international community to wake up and take notice of the frightening developments in South Asia.

Shehbaz Sharif, the opposition leader, had responded with an equally rhetorical speech. He also employed barbs to suggest as if through his newfound friend, the US President, Prime Minister Imran Khan must have found out what Modi had been up to regarding Kashmir, during his visit to Washington last month.

To be fair to him, however, Shehbaz Sharif did present a worth trying idea.

Most of us have discovered by now that the US President is too keen to extricate the American troops from Afghanistan before campaigning for his re-election.

He desperately wants Pakistan to help him getting there.

In the given context, it surely is time to clearly convey it to President Trump that Pakistan can no more focus on delivering things related to Afghanistan for his comfort. The US President must act SOS to push things away from the brink in South Asia.

He should also employ the massive clout of his country to extract firm guarantees from Narendra Modi to alleviate the nerve-wrecking fears instilled among the hearts of millions of Kashmiris condemned to live under the Indian Occupation, since the scrapping of Article 35-A.

Perhaps for feeling annoyed with barbs that Shehbaz Sharif had deliberately used to tease Imran Khan, the Prime Minister immediately stood up when the opposition leader finished his speech.

The prime minister seemed overwhelmed with fury and told the opposition leader that he had offered nothing substantive and worth trying during his awfully lengthy speech. Then, he put a question to him that smacked of in-your-face tone: “Do you want me to declare (an all-out) war on India?

The opposition leader had not suggested that for sure. Yet, after not getting a clear answer from Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister Imran Khan left the house while visibly reflecting feelings of sheer disgust.

As if after discovering the limits of “our representatives,” Prime Minister had also formed a special committee Tuesday.

Headed by Shah Mehmud Qureshi, the foreign minister, the said committee is assigned to find “legal, political and diplomatic” means to deal with consequences of the scrapping of Article 370 by the Modi government.

Except Qureshi, no other parliamentarian or politician has been given a seat in the said committee. It will essentially seek guidance from senior civil and military bureaucrats.

At the outset of Wednesday sitting, veterans like Raja Zafar-ul-Haq and Raza Rabbani were totally justified to keep wondering as to why the government had rushed to form the said committee, when a joint sitting of both houses of parliament was still in session, apparently to evolve a doable strategy to counter Modi’s obsessive-looking moves.

No one from the treasury benches cared to answer the question.

Yet, speaker after speaker from the opposition benches kept doling out “the strategic wisdom” through bombastic speeches.

Asif Ali Zardari, the former President also delivered a brief but ominous sounding speech.

Cutting across the party divide, Raza Rabbani, Khawaja Asif and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed continued to prepare us for a long series of mass scale genocide in Indian held Kashmir.

Most speakers also anticipated another war between India and Pakistan, during the next three months. Hardly a person suggested anything doable to prevent the same.

Most opposition members also kept promoting suspicions that before announcing the scrapping of Article 370 Narendra Modi had “prepared” Prime Minister Imran Khan for it, through their “common friend,” President Trump.

The PTI government was accused of willing to swallow the said scraping like fait accompli.

In return, speakers from the PTI benches kept viciously recalling the “seditious bonhomie” that Nawaz Sharif was alleged to have maintained with his “YAAR (buddy),” Narendar Modi.

Then, we got the news that NAB was finally allowed to nab Miftah Ismail, the finance minister of the previous Shahid Khaqan Abbasi-led government.

Shehzad Akbar Mirza, diligently chasing the “looted and laundered millions” of the Sharifs and Zardaris of this world to recover them for the PTI government, also went live for TV screens to “expose another mega scam.” Nawaz Sharif and his daughter were projected as the main culprits of it.

The message seems to be: The PTI government does not need any guidance from the Sharifs and Zardaris of this world. While their legislators continue to behave like “mindless slaves.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan will singlehandedly deal with a historic looking challenge that Modi has thrown to him by scrapping Article 370.

We must trust his wisdom, energy and determination of a born fighter and disregard the “wisdom” of Zardari types, “who need a production order” for attending parliamentary proceedings while being in the custody of corruption-fighting National Accountability Bureau.