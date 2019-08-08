Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of dollar dipped by 40 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs158.25 as compared with the last closing at Rs158.65, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday. However according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs157.50 and Rs158.50. The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by 64 paisas and was traded at Rs177.02 as compared with last closing at Rs177.66. The exchange rate of Japanese yen dipped by 01 paisa and was traded at Rs1.48 against Rs1.49, whereas the decrease of Rs1.14 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs192.15 as compared with last closing at Rs193.29. Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal were dipped by 11 paisas each after which they were traded at Rs43.08 and Rs42.18 against Rs43.19 and Rs42.29 respectively.