ISLAMABAD : Special Assistant for National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to a statement issued by PM Office, Dr Zafar Mirza apprised the Prime Minister on the steps being taken to improve health services in the country, particularly progress in provision of Sehat Insaf Cards. Syed Zulfikar Bukhari briefed the Prime Minister on the measures being taken to facilitate overseas Pakistanis. Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present on the occasion.