Islamabad - Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan on Wednesday said that 25 new posts of the federal inspectors of drugs had been created to eradicate menace of spurious and unregistered drugs.

A statement said that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on DRAP had taken concrete steps for strengthening its systems to ensure public access to quality and safe medicines.

It said that public health promotion and protection was a priority and DRAP had a significant role to play in betterment of the healthcare system.

DRAP is adopting the best practices to become a modern day regulatory body, it said.

In order to eradicate menace of spurious, smuggled and unregistered medicine from market and protect public, DRAP has created 25 posts for federal inspectors of drugs to be posted throughout the country. A roadmap has been prepared for training these inspectors according to international standards of good manufacturing practices, sample collection and market surveillance.

In this connection, DRAP has implemented integrated regulatory information management system for online submission of fee, registration application, renewal of registration for drugs and post registration variations.

Pharmaceutical companies would be able to submit requisite information to DRAP through this system. The implementation of IRIMS is aimed to ensure complete transparency in operations at DRAP. Pharmaceutical companies

were trained by DRAP team on the submission system in various workshops held at Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar, the statement concluded.