Share:

This is to draw the attention of concerned authorities towards the most important problem of our country (Forced Marriages).

In Pakistan, several young boys or girls are forced into wed-lock against their consent. Pakistan is a Muslim country, and Islam gives full rights to boys and girls to marry as per their own discretion. Still, we fail to follow Islam.

The biggest drawback of forced marriage is divorce, where the girl or the boy did not want to get married to a particular person but were forced by the family. Such forced marriages do not last long, usually. The lack of love overshadows everything else and affects marriage in a very negative sense, resulting in separation or divorce.

I urge the concerned authorities to look into this serious issue.

ALI IMRAN,

Karachi.