Birds are known as the beautifiers of the world through their precious looks and sounds that decrease our tiredness, tensions and give us the most pleasant happiness. But the birds in Turbat live under dangers because of unlimited hunters. Besides hunters, a great number of birds are caged like prisoners by the careless people. Once I saw a small-aged boy of 14 years old holding a cage full of birds. I asked him why those birds were caged. He replied it was his passion and bought the birds from a shop. I am totally amazed that caging birds is a fashion in today’s world. Because of the unnecessary fashion of the residents, the birds are far from their joys, cannot fly around the world. Our ears cannot listen to their sweet sounds early in the morning.

The government of Balochistan is humbly requested to take some measures to free these birds and allow them to live their lives freely.

ADNAN MAQSOOD,

Turbat.