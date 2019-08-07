Share:

Bamberg - The Diocesan Museum in Bamberg is displaying the gravestone of Maria Sophia von Erthal, who is thought to be the inspiration behind the Grimm fairy tale from 1812. It went missing after the church that von Erthal was buried at was demolished, but it has since resurfaced at a house in Bamberg in central Germany, and was donated to the museum by the family. Von Erthal was born in Lohr am Main, or “Snow White City” as it is known, and was the sister of the then Archbishop of Mainz. Her mother died when she was young, and her father re-married another woman, who tried to ostracise her in favour of her own children - a parallel to the classic Snow White story in which she lives with her evil step-mother. Her father owned a mirror factory in the town’s thriving glass-making industry, and possibly the inspiration for the classic “magic mirror on the wall” lines in the tale, as well as Snow White’s glass coffin.