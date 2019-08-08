Share:

Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohamamd Faisal on Thursday dismissed media reports over the release of outlawed Jamaat ud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed .

Dr Faisal during the Foreign Office’s weekly press briefing spoke in detail about the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir after Article 370 was abolished.

In response to India media reports pertaining to the release of Hafiz Saeed , the Foreign Office spokesperson categorically said, “Hafeez Saeed has not been released.”

Last month, Counter Terrorism Department officials arrested Hafiz Saeed in Gujranwala, Punjab. The JuD chief was charged with gathering funds for banned outfits.

The arrest of the JuD chief is part of the Government of Pakistan’s crackdown against outlawed organisations under the National Action Plan.