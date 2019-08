Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) - Hashoo Group, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, has planted 5,000 trees in Islamabad. Following the launch of Prime Minister’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, this was a step towards a greener Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the event, which was also attended by senior management from Hashoo Group including Hashoo Group Vice-Chairman Akhtar Bawany and Islamabad Marriott Hotel General Manager Maurizio Romani.