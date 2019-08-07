Share:

LOS ANGELES-‘Home Alone’ is to be rebooted.

Disney have confirmed the 1990 Christmas classic - which stars Macaulay Culkin and Joe Pesci - will be reworked, as will ‘Night at the Museum’ and ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’.

According to ComicBook.com, Disney chief Bob Iger confirmed during their latest earnings call that the three franchises will be ‘’reimagined for a new generation’’ once Disney+ - the company’s upcoming streaming service - launches.

But it’s not clear if the movies will be rebooted as feature films or TV series on Disney.

‘Home Alone’ saw Culkin star as eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, who was forced to protect his family’s abode from two burglars, known as the ‘’Wet Bandits’’, after he was accidentally left there while they went on holiday over the festive period.

Culkin reprised his role for a sequel, ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’, two years later, and the franchise spawned another three films, in 1997, 2002 and 2012, but the trio weren’t as revered as the first two motion pictures.

Ben Stiller led a star-studded cast in 2006 fantasy film ‘Night at the Museum’, in which his museum night-watchman character Larry Daley discovers the exhibits come to life. Dick Van Dyke, Mickey Rooney, Ricky Gerais, Paul Rudd and the late Robin Williams also featured in the movie, which was followed up by 2009’s ‘Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian’, and ‘Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb’ in 2014.