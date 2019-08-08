Share:

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, have said that the government, through political revenge has put in jail all those who have served the country.

Condemned the arrest of Muftah Ismail, former finance minister, Shahbaz Sharif told that he (Muftah Ismail) is a talented, honest man who performed outstandingly to serve national interests.

The incompetent government is casting every talented person in jail, he alleged.

The Opposition Leader in NA further told that the arrested Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had ended the gas crisis in the country and Khawaja Saad Rafiq had reformed the Pakistan Railways.