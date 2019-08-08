Share:

Lahore - The general house meeting of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) was held against the revocation of the special status of the occupied Kashmir.

A number of lawyers participated in the meeting held in Kayani Hall under the chair of LHCBA President Hafeezur Rehman Chaudhry. The meeting was particularly attended by Vice President Kabir Ch and Secretary Fiaz Ranjha.

The speakers said that Kashmir is firmly considered as a disputed territory internationally. They added that the step has raised the threat of turmoil in the region to remarkable levels.

They said that India’s move to legalise its occupation of Kashmir will fail. They further said that India by abrogating Article 370 of its constitution could not end the special status as it is internationally considered and admitted as disputed territory. Thus, they added, India could not change the status of a disputed territory.

They said that India through a unilateral measure, could not change the disputed status as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions. They said that such a move would never be acceptable to the people of Kashmir and Pakistan.

They backed the government’s stance on the Indian actions regarding Kashmir and said that the armed forces of Pakistan were fully prepared to go to any extent to fulfill their obligations to the Kashmiris.

They termed shameful the Indian efforts to legalise its occupation of Jammu and Kashmir through invocation of Article 370 or 35-A from its constitution. They said that lawyers community like the entire Pakistan nation stands by the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for freedom from the Indian yoke. The Pakistan nation will go to any extent to fulfill our obligations in this respect, they affirmed.

Last Monday, India abolished Article 370 of the constitution so as to revoke the special status of occupied Kashmir as the provisions gave special autonomy to the Muslim-majority region. The revocation of Article 35 lifts a bar on property purchases by people from outside the valley. After the repealing of Article 370, people from the rest of India will be able to acquire land in the held-Kashmir to be settle there permanently.

JI leaders aprised of

situation in Kahmir

Family members of Kashmir Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Yasin Malik called on Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Amir Liaqat Baloch in Makkah.

According to a JI press release, they apprised the JI leader of the latest situation in held valley and expressed their resolve that people of Kashmir would never give up their struggle against Indian occupation. They said revocation of Article 370 had not deterred their resolve rather they stood united with un-shattered courage and determination.

Baloch said people of Pakistan were standing with them in this moment of shock and would never leave Kashmiris alone. He regretted Indian PM Modi had thrown entire region into war by taking the dangerous step of scraping Kashmir’s special status.