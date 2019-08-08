Share:

India on Thursday asked Pakistan to review diplomatic ties after Islamabad said they would downgrade diplomatic relations with the neighbouring country, days after New Delhi revoked Article 370 which stripped occupied Kashmir of its special autonomy.

According to international media, Ministry of External Affairs in India has requested Pakistan to ponder over the NSC decisions in order to open the doors for negotiations.

The development came after NSC decided to suspend trade ties with arch rivals India who, on Monday, scrapped Articles 370 and 35A which give special status to the disputed valley.

The announcement was made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah during his address in Rajya Sabha, upper house of Indian parliament. He said, “Kashmir will no longer be a state. It will be divided into two union territories – Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature." He also told that the valley would be re-organized geographically.

In the aftermath of escalating Kashmir situation, the Foreign Office in Islamabad had asked India to withdraw its High Commissioner. The ministry said, “Pursuant to the decision of the NSC today, the Government of India has been told to withdraw its High Commissioner to Pakistan.”

The ties between Pakistan and India deteriorated as media reports said more than 500 people were rounded up in the latest crackdown in occupied Kashmir, which is under a strict curfew to suppress any unrest in response to the loss of autonomy.