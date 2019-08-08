Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Prime Minister’s address to the joint session of the parliament is the voice of the nation.

“The PM has acted as a spokesman of Pakistan over the Indian act of revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir. He has fully exposed the mean Indian face to the world,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the message of peace to the world and it is a fact that every conscious Indian is also ashamed of undemocratic act of the Modi government.

“It is a reality that Indian prejudices towards occupied Kashmir have been disclosed to the world again, he said. India has violated all international laws and norms by abrogating the special status of occupied Kashmir and regional peace and stability has been put at stake by the Modi government,” he added.

He said India has crossed all limits of stubbornness. “The Pakistani nation has shown solidarity with Kashmir and Pakistan will continue to do so. The armed forces of Pakistan will give a befitting reply to any Indian aggression

He continued: “Pakistanis are standing side by side with their armed forces. He said that international conscience will have to be awakened now and the undemocratic and illegal Indian step should immediately be noticed. India should fully understand that the independence movement of the Kashmir people cannot be suppressed through barbarity and cruelty, he said. Usman Buzdar said that India cannot snatch away Kashmiris’ right of freedom through a policy of torture and cruelty. It is a reality that Indian policy of torture and brutality has further ignited the passion for freedom in the Kashmiri people. The sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiris will materialize and the freedom-sun will dawn in Indian occupied Kashmir, he added.

PAPERLESS HRM SYSTEM LAUNCHED

CM Usman Buzdar tweeted that the Punjab government has launched the largest paperless human resource management system in the history of the country.

“All the necessary details of around 400,000 teachers are available online and they will not have to move around offices for solution to their problems matters.

He said that the transfers of around 20 thousand teachers were made in the last two months without using any political pressure, corruption or recommendations and added that it is an important milestone towards the elimination of corruption and achieving the goals of e-governance and transparency.

NOTICE over girl’s murder

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a girl-student in Chak Jhumra area of Faisalabad. He has sought a report from the RPO and directed that criminals should be arrested at the earliest along-with provision of justice to the bereaved family.

Condolence

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of people in Pinid drain traged and extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He has also a sought report from the administrator.