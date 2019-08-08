Share:

NEW YORK - India’s move to revoke disputed Jammu and Kashmir’s special status threatens to complicate US efforts to forge a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan, says The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The newspaper also said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “successful” visit to Washington, during which President Donald Trump offered to mediate the decades-old dispute over the Himalayan state, might have factored in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kashmir move.

“The spike in tensions between Pakistan and India over the change of Kashmir’s status come as Taliban peace talks appear to have reached a critical final stage,” WSJ, a major US financial newspaper, said in a dispatch from New Delhi on Wednesday.

It said “Senior US officials flew into New Delhi and Islamabad—trips they and their host countries said were planned before India acted on Monday—as Washington sought to build regional support for a critical agreement with the Taliban that Pakistan is expected to play a key role in helping deliver and US officials hope India will support.”

Pakistan, according to the dispatch, said the tensions with India forced Islamabad to focus its attention and troops on its eastern border with India, not its northwestern border with Afghanistan. It also pointed out to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s warning that India’s actions could trigger a war, the dispatch noted. “While India regards Kashmir’s status as a domestic matter, its move to put separate disputed parts of it claimed by Pakistan and China under New Delhi’s direct control has broader implications in a region where the two nuclear-armed countries have fought multiple wars against India, which also is nuclear armed,” WSJ said.

The dispatch said, “Kashmir was quiet on Tuesday, as telephone and Internet connections were suspended.”