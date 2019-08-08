Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan People’s Party leader Prof ND Khan Wednesday said that the Jihad is the only solution to Kashmir issue and the Pakistan Army should be sent to Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Presiding over an All Parties Conference on Kashmir issue organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi, Prof Khan said the Indian government didn’t attack only Kashmir but the entire Muslim Ummah. “India is carrying out state terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

The PPP leader reminded India that Pakistan is a nuclear power and ‘we could use all our resources for Kashmir cause’. He demanded the Army Chief to send our soldiers to Indian Occupied Kashmir, if it didn’t mend its way. “Our Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa had already said that they would go to any extent for Kashmir and it means we would use all our resources in this regard,” said Prof Khan.

Responding to the United States President Donald Trump’s mediation offer for Kashmir, the PPP leader was of the view that the US wanted to be a mediator for its own gains. “The US never supported Pakistan as it was monitoring the situation when India conspired against Pakistan in 1971 and it is monitoring the situation now too,” he added.

The JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that India had violated the international laws by abolishing Article 370 of its constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir. “The people of Kashmir should be given a right to self determination as per the resolutions of the United Nations. India had opposed the resolutions passed 70 years ago by the UN that asked both India and Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions.

Hafiz Naeem was of the view that minorities were not saved in India but in Pakistan non-Muslim community was also raising their concerns over increasing violation of human rights in India. He said that being a Muslim state it was Pakistan’s responsibility to send its Army in the occupied valley and for that ‘we have legal right too’.

The APC was also attended by the leaders of Milli Muslim League, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl), Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees, Jamiat Ittehadul Ulema, Pakistan Sunni Tehreek. Besides, the representatives of human rights organizations, civil society, minorities and lawyers were also present on the occasion.