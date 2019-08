Share:

ISLAMABAD : Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday challenged the presidential reference against him in the Supreme Court.

He pleaded the court to issue a restraining order over Supreme Judicial Council proceedings till the court decides about his petition.

Justice Isa personally went to the institution bench of the apex court to file a constitutional petition under Article 183(3) of the Constitution. Senior lawyer Munir A Malik is the leading counsel for Justice Qazi Faez Isa.