Share:

KARACHI (PR) - KIA Lucky Motors has launched the much-awaited, Pakistan’s first all-wheel 2000 CC SUV. KIA Sportage is Pakistan’s first All-Wheel Drive car with 100,000 km or 4 years warranty. KIA Sportage comes in two models- top of the linebeingan All-Wheel Drive (AWD) version, which is a first of its kind in Pakistan among locally manufactured vehicles. “We promised that we will introduce high-tech specifications and innovation and we have started setting the benchmark for the industry already,” said CEO of Kia Lucky Motors, Asif Rizvi while addressing the media at a press briefing.