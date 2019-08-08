Share:

OKARA-Nine members of a family fainted after eating ‘lizard-laden’ poisonous food here in village 48/3R. According to Rescue 1122, nine members of a family fell sick after consuming food. Faqir Hussain and his family including a guest Ishaq, his wife Saima, Ayesha, Shamim, Tehrim, Adeel, Zainab and Hasnain ate home cooked meal. As soon as thye consumed the food, their condition deteriorated.

Nine persons of a family fell sick after eating poisonous meal. A lizard was later found mixed in the cooked meal. In village 48/3R Faqir Hussain and his family including a guest Ishaq, his wife Saima 27, Ayesha, 30, Shamim 35, Tehreem, 17, Adeel, 16, Zainub,3 and Hasnain,1, ate home cooked meal. The whole family immediately fell sick and the Rescue 1122 was informed which shifted the family member to DHQ Hospital. However, on examination a dead lizard was found cooked with the meal, which had tunred the food poisonous. According to doctors, condition of five of the victims is critical.