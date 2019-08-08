Share:

An Accountability Court (AC) in Islamabad on Thursday granted 11-day physical remand of former Finance Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail and former Managing Director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq in the LNG case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had produced the suspects before Duty Judge Tahir Mehmood as AC Judge Muhammad Bashir was on leave. The investigation officer submitted a copy of the arrest warrant when the court inquired about the cause for arrest.

The anti-graft agency officials also submitted Miftah Ismail’s medical report in the court. In a slip of tongue, the NAB prosecutor requested a 15-year physical remand of the PML-N leader. The prosecutor apologised after realising the mistake and asked for a 15-day remand.

Miftah Ismail’s counsel objected to the appeal for the physical remand, however, the court granted an 11-day remand of both suspects and directed the NAB to produce them before the court on August 19.

The anti-corruption watchdog had Wednesday (yesterday) arrested Miftah Ismail and Imran-ul-Haq after their bail extension request was rejected by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).