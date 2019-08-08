Share:

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations (UN) Maleeha Lodhi on Thursday met with a top aide of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and urged for the UN chief to play his due role in the crisis sparked by India’s unlawful action in occupied Kashmir.

During the meeting with Chief of Staff of the UN Secretary-General Maria Louisa Ribeiro Viotti, the Pakistani envoy also asked for the UN chief to demand that India comply with UN Security Council's resolutions on occupied Kashmir that prohibits any alteration in the status of the disputed state.

Lodhi also called for India to halt and reverse its "unlawful and destabilising actions" and ensure full compliance with UNSC resolutions.

India, she added, should also refrain from any more steps that violate those resolutions and told to respect fundamental human rights in occupied Kashmir.

In addition, the Pakistani envoy underscored the need for the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the two reports of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights that exposed India’s abuses in the occupied valley.

Separately, Guterres' spokesman said the UN was making contacts with the parties at "various levels'', but did not specify the level of those engagements.